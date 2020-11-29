Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS
There are three drive-thru oral swab testing locations this week in Brazos County.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As part of the ongoing efforts across the state of Texas to provide COVID-19 testing, DAVACO and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are partnering to provide mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County.
FREE COVID-19 testing will be available at the following locations:
BRAZOS CENTER (3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan)
November 30 (11 am-7 pm)
December 1 (11 am-7 pm)
December 2 (8 am-4 pm)
CONNECTING POINT CHURCH (410 Harvey Road, College Station)
November 30 (8 am-4 pm)
December 1 (8 am-4 pm)
December 2 (8 am-4 pm)
BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)
December 1 (11 am-7 pm)
December 2 (11 am-7 pm)
December 3 (11 am-7 pm)
To register in advance, visit the following link. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.
https://texas.curativeinc.com/
What you need to know to get tested:
· Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).
· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.
· No appointment needed.
· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.
· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.
· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or another form of identification.
· The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.
· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.
· Results are securely sent via text message or email.
· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close
For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19. More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org
