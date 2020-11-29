Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As part of the ongoing efforts across the state of Texas to provide COVID-19 testing, DAVACO and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are partnering to provide mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County.

FREE COVID-19 testing will be available at the following locations:

BRAZOS CENTER (3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan)

November 30 (11 am-7 pm)

December 1 (11 am-7 pm)

December 2 (8 am-4 pm)

CONNECTING POINT CHURCH (410 Harvey Road, College Station)

November 30 (8 am-4 pm)

December 1 (8 am-4 pm)

December 2 (8 am-4 pm)

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

December 1 (11 am-7 pm)

December 2 (11 am-7 pm)

December 3 (11 am-7 pm)

To register in advance, visit the following link. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.

https://texas.curativeinc.com/

What you need to know to get tested:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).

· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

· No appointment needed.

· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or another form of identification.

· The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

· Results are securely sent via text message or email.

· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19. More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org

