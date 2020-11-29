Northbound lanes of Highway 6 reopen after 18 wheeler jackknifes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - All northbound lanes of Highway 6 near the Rock Prairie exit have reopened after they were shut down early Saturday evening after a semi-truck jackknived.

The incident occurred right before the Rock Prairie Road overpass. Traffic was backed up all the way to William D. Fitch Parkway.

As traffic was diverted off of Highway 6 onto the Frontage Road, three additional motor vehicle accidents occurred.

College Station Police said no life-threatening injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

