Small Business Saturday more important now than ever

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 10 years we have been celebrating Small Business Saturday, and this year, in particular, has been a rough year for small businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses across the country and some right here in the Brazos Valley are doing everything they can to survive.

Cindy Roberts, who owns Burrs Unfinished Furniture in Downtown Bryan, had to shut her business down for a few weeks at the height of the pandemic.

She said supporting your local businesses or “mom and pop stores” is vital for the local economy.

“When you shop locally we’re the ones that are giving back to the community,” said Roberts. “I rather shop at mom and pops, I rather go eat at mom and pops, it’s very important to all of us, it’s been a rough year, and any little bit you can do to shop local will help.”

In College Station, Bridget Mais, owner of Learning Express Toys, said support from the community is needed now more than ever for small business owners.

Mais, who started her business back in 2018, is a former teacher and said she’s blessed to have the support from longtime customers and the community.

“The customers will vocally tell me we don’t want to lose you, you’re our only toy store in town, we want to support you,” said Mais.

The support Mais has received has been consistent since March when the pandemic began. “The customers are very vocal in saying I want to support a small business,” said Mais.

Reagan Larsen, a College Station resident, was out supporting local businesses on Saturday. She said it’s her goal to shop local as much as she can.

She believes if everyone would do more shopping locally, it would have a lasting impact on the local economy and community.

“I think it’s excellent for our economy,” said Larsen. “We all need to support each other during this difficult financial time and you know if we keep the money local then all of our businesses will thrive.”

Blanca Pinalez owns Itza Bip Boutique in Downtown Bryan. She said her business, family, and staff depend on support from the community to thrive.

“Shopping in our community is very important; it brings food to the table as well as keep employees working and keep our economy circulating,” said Pinalez.

Additionally, business owners said another reason to shop local is for the level of service.

“We’ve done Facetime calls, Facebook calls, and walk around the store with our phones so customers can shop,” said Mais.

Along with added services you also get personalized services and an added level of customer service you can only get at a small business.

“Unlike a big box store you know what you need, you go in you go get it, here you want to come in and socialize safely of course,” said Mais.

Many of the business owners describe their companies as a family-like encounter. “We know our customer’s names, we’ve seen their kids grow up from when they were babies,” said Mais.

