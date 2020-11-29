Advertisement

Vanderbilt fires coach Derek Mason in his 7th season

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Nashville, Tenn.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.

Mason became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons. But with the Southeastern Conference playing only league games this season, Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history.

Mason leaves as the sixth-winningest coach in program history at 27-55.

