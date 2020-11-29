Vanderbilt fires coach Derek Mason in his 7th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.

Mason became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons. But with the Southeastern Conference playing only league games this season, Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history.

Mason leaves as the sixth-winningest coach in program history at 27-55.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.