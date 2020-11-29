Advertisement

Women’s Basketball Announces Schedule Change for Dec. 2 Matchup

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball is set to play Lamar on Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Reed Arena. This game takes the place of the originally scheduled Texas Southern game on the same date.

The Tigers were unable to travel due to COVID-19 concerns within their program. The Aggies and Cardinals will compete for the second time this season. A&M defeated Lamar 77-61 in its season opener on Nov. 25.

“We are thankful to be able to play a game on Dec. 2,” Head Coach Gary Blair said. “We appreciate Lamar and our Aggie Hall of Famer Aqua Franklin for stepping up and coming back to Reed to run it back another time. This season is going to be filled with moments where decisions will have to be made quickly. I am very grateful we were able to get this game in for our team and our fans, and we can’t wait to see everyone on Wednesday. We wish Texas Southern great health moving forward, so they get the opportunity to begin their season as well.”

Season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation. Single game tickets for the game will be available two days prior to gameday as well as at the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off. For more information on tickets, visit www.12thMan.com/tickets.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Most Read

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
According to College Station Police, traffic was backed up all the way to William D. Fitch...
Northbound lanes of Highway 6 reopen after 18 wheeler jackknifes

Latest News

LSU vs Texas A&M
Aggies vs LSU recap: Defense comes up big
NFL Aggies Week 12
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Defeat New Orleans, 82-53, in Season Opener
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires coach Derek Mason in his 7th season
Generic photo of Footballs
AP Top 25: No. 1 Alabama leads locked-in top 8 for 4th week