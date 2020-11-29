Women’s Basketball Announces Schedule Change for Dec. 2 Matchup

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball is set to play Lamar on Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Reed Arena. This game takes the place of the originally scheduled Texas Southern game on the same date.

The Tigers were unable to travel due to COVID-19 concerns within their program. The Aggies and Cardinals will compete for the second time this season. A&M defeated Lamar 77-61 in its season opener on Nov. 25.

“We are thankful to be able to play a game on Dec. 2,” Head Coach Gary Blair said. “We appreciate Lamar and our Aggie Hall of Famer Aqua Franklin for stepping up and coming back to Reed to run it back another time. This season is going to be filled with moments where decisions will have to be made quickly. I am very grateful we were able to get this game in for our team and our fans, and we can’t wait to see everyone on Wednesday. We wish Texas Southern great health moving forward, so they get the opportunity to begin their season as well.”

Season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation. Single game tickets for the game will be available two days prior to gameday as well as at the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off. For more information on tickets, visit www.12thMan.com/tickets.

