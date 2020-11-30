72 new COVID-19 cases, 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 72 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 826 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 87 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,588 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

56 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,593 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 226 active probable cases and there have been 1,367 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,501. There have been 99,314 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 71 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 63 percent.

Currently, there are 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 70 617 Brazos 826 9,501 Burleson 136 661 Grimes 129 1,378 Houston 126 576 Lee 39 229 Leon 35 447 Madison 64 867 Milam 18 640 Montgomery 2,757 16,789 Robertson 58 508 San Jacinto 10 257 Trinity 12 228 Walker 368 4,394 Waller 132 1,189 Washington 161 958

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 615 staffed hospital beds with 148 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 62 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 80 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 70 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 617 total cases and 536 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 136 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 661 total cases, and 516 cases have recovered. There have been 9 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 129 active cases. There have been 1,378 total cases, 1,209 recoveries and 40 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 576 total cases of COVID-19. There are 126 active cases and 435 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 39 active cases. The county has a total of 299 cases, with 243 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Leon County currently has 35 active cases. The county has 447 total cases, with 397 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Madison County has reported 64 active cases. The county has a total of 867 cases with 791 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 640 total cases and 613 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,757 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 16,789 total cases and 10,501 recovered cases. There are currently 24 people hospitalized, and there have been 169 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 58 active COVID-19 cases, with 508 total cases. Currently, 442 patients have recovered and there has been 8 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 257 cases with 232 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 228 total cases with 208 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 368 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,394 total cases with 3,957 recoveries and 69 deaths.

Waller County currently has 132 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,189 total cases with 1,039 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Washington County currently has 161 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 958 total cases with 744 recoveries and 53 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 5 new cases and 172 active cases on Nov. 27.

Currently, the university has reported 3,811 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 29, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 184,035 active cases and 954,465 recoveries. There have been 1,157,273 total cases reported and 10,703,677 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 21,357 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 187,932 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 29 at 2:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.