Aggies vs LSU recap: Defense comes up big

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s 20-7 win over LSU wasn’t the prettiest win but a win nonetheless. The 5th ranked Aggies move to 6-1 on the season after taking down the defending national champions.

”I’m proud of the team. Found a way to win. Won a very tough slugfest, old-style football game. You don’t see a lot of those anymore,” said Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher.

The slugfest Fisher mentioned had only 1 offensive touchdown from each team. Other than the 52-yard TD from Isaiah Spiller in the 1st quarter, the Aggies’ offense seemed to struggle against LSU.

“It just shows you how mature and just how we know how to win even in situations when we’re not playing good. Today wasn’t our best day, but we know how to get the job done,” said Spiller.

While the offense wasn’t clicking as they have earlier in the season, the A&M defense stepped up to secure the victory.

“We just do what we always do, just have each other’s backs. That’s just football. Sometimes it doesn’t work out the way it’s supposed to. To the other side, we’ve got to have their back,” said A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who finished with 7 total tackles and 2 quarterback hurries.

The Aggies only allowed 36 rushing yards and had 3 sacks. Plus Buddy Johnson had his first career interception which he returned for a touchdown.

“I was just fired up. I knew once I caught the ball there wasn’t any other answer but a touchdown. That’s all that was on my mind, scoring for this team and getting the job done,” said Johnson.

“Our defense was outstanding. Getting the pressure, making the ball come out, making deflections, caused the one interception in which we got the big turnover for the touchdown, which is outstanding for Buddy and the defense. They were outstanding in the game. I thought Mike did a heck of a job on defense,” said Fisher.

The Aggies picked up their 5th straight win. Now A&M will travel to Auburn for an 11:00 a.m. kick-off next Saturday on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.