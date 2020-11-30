Advertisement

Biden’s communication staff includes an Aggie and a Sam Houston graduate

Elizabeth Alexander is a Texas A&M graduate and Ashley Etienne is a graduate of Sam Houston State University
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.

Elizabeth E. Alexander is a Texas native who graduated from Texas A&M University and Georgetown University Law Center. She will serve as Communications Director for the First Lady.

Ashley Etienne will serve as Communications Director for the Vice President. Originally from Texas, Etienne is a graduate of Sam Houston State University and Johns Hopkins University.

The two women are among the all-female senior White House press team for the incoming president and vice president.

Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House communications director. Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

In a statement announcing the White House communications team, Biden said: “Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House.”

He added: “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

