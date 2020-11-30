Advertisement

Brazos Transit District eliminating fares until further notice

BTD is waiving fares on Fixed Routes and ADA Paratransit Services
Brazos Transit District is celebrating people's right to vote on Election Day by offering free...
Brazos Transit District is celebrating people's right to vote on Election Day by offering free rides on all their fixed routes.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Transit District (BTD) has announced starting Dec. 1 they will be eliminating fares on all Fixed Routes and ADA Paratransit Services until further notice.

BTD is waiving fares due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a precaution of protecting operators and riders against the spread of the virus.

“Across the United States many transit systems have eliminated fares as a way to help reduce the person to person contact between operators and riders to help slow the spread of COVID,” said a statement from BTD. “Additionally, waiving fares will eliminate the need to count such fares thus reducing staff exposure to the germs on coins and paper currency.”

Social distancing and face coverings are required on all BTD vehicles and terminals.

BTD has fixed routes and ADA Paratransit Services in Bryan, College Station, Cleveland, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Diboll, Liberty, Dayton and Ames.

To find the fixed route nearest you, click here.

