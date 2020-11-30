Brazos Transit District eliminating fares until further notice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Transit District (BTD) has announced starting Dec. 1 they will be eliminating fares on all Fixed Routes and ADA Paratransit Services until further notice.

BTD is waiving fares due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a precaution of protecting operators and riders against the spread of the virus.

“Across the United States many transit systems have eliminated fares as a way to help reduce the person to person contact between operators and riders to help slow the spread of COVID,” said a statement from BTD. “Additionally, waiving fares will eliminate the need to count such fares thus reducing staff exposure to the germs on coins and paper currency.”

Social distancing and face coverings are required on all BTD vehicles and terminals.

BTD has fixed routes and ADA Paratransit Services in Bryan, College Station, Cleveland, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Diboll, Liberty, Dayton and Ames.

To find the fixed route nearest you, click here.

