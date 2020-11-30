Advertisement

Bremond ISD switching to remote learning for the week

They are asking students and parents to be prepared for the switch to last until after the holiday break though.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond ISD has announced they are switching over to remote learning for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post.

“We have over 120 people out today between students and staff,” said the post. “We will be going remote for the remainder of the week.”

The Facebook post also said the school district expects COVID-19 positive numbers to continue to rise. The school district said they are expecting to go to remote learning until after the holiday break, but that decision won’t be made until Friday.

They are asking students and parents to be prepared for the switch though.

“We do not have enough subs to cover classes or enough bus drivers to run routes. This is NOT what we want to do but feel like it is best for the health of our staff and students.”

If you test positive, have symptoms or are in close contact with someone who is positive, Bremond ISD is asking that you let Nurse Lynn know.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested and no appointment is needed.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

Latest News

Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27 | News Three At Ten
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27
Brazos Valley Food Bank program helps people in need become self-sufficient
Brazos Valley Food Bank program helps people in need become self-sufficient
College Station police investigating last week's hotel death as homicide
College Station police investigating last week's hotel death as homicide
Painting is both passion and therapy after Bryan teacher becomes paraplegic
Painting is both passion and therapy after Bryan teacher becomes paraplegic