Bremond ISD switching to remote learning for the week

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond ISD has announced they are switching over to remote learning for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post.

“We have over 120 people out today between students and staff,” said the post. “We will be going remote for the remainder of the week.”

The Facebook post also said the school district expects COVID-19 positive numbers to continue to rise. The school district said they are expecting to go to remote learning until after the holiday break, but that decision won’t be made until Friday.

They are asking students and parents to be prepared for the switch though.

“We do not have enough subs to cover classes or enough bus drivers to run routes. This is NOT what we want to do but feel like it is best for the health of our staff and students.”

If you test positive, have symptoms or are in close contact with someone who is positive, Bremond ISD is asking that you let Nurse Lynn know.

