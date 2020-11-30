Bryan and College Station investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in recent days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station Police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries over the weekend. Most of the burglaries came from unlocked doors, but a few cases also had forced entry.

Things like guns, wallets, clothing and electronics were stolen.

Over in the Edgewater neighborhood in west Bryan thieves hit during the dark Saturday and weren’t bothered by things like spotlights or cameras many of the homes have. Bryan Police are investigating a dozen cases over the weekend while College Station Police said they are investigating 16 vehicle burglaries since Wednesday.

In south College Station a woman is hoping for an arrest after someone broke into her SUV the night before Thanksgiving.

”I look at the ground and the first thing I thought was a bottle had busted and then I like look at my window I was like, ‘Oh no,’” said Taylor Keleman, a vehicle burglary victim.

She and a coworker had their vehicles broken into right outside of a Walgreens near Willam D. Fitch Parkway.

”And I had bag full of all kinds of stuff, my computer, everything and my purse,” said Keleman. “They were both stolen. Everything was gone.”

In Bryan a group of burglars were caught on camera Saturday on Dumfries Drive. Thieves were checking for unlocked doors as they walked through the Edgewater Neighborhood.

Kyle Maas and his neighbor Rene Contreras caught suspects walking up to their vehicles on their surveillance cameras.

”They opened the door on mine because it was left unlocked and they actually climbed up in mine but then they didn’t tear anything up, so that’s good,” said Maas.

Contreras’ vehicle was locked.

“I was just surprised, but I guess closer to the holiday season I just guess people are just more vulnerable leaving their cars out or their doors unlocked,” said Contreras.

“It’s been a really quiet neighborhood here and we enjoy living here,” said Maas. “We just need to tighten up on the security and hopefully get them arrested.”

Keleman keeps her vehicle locked but learned a new lesson.

”I mean it’s really sad and it’s scary because holidays are coming around so there’s going to be even more of this because they know that you’ve been out shopping. Never leave your car with valuable things or bags or anything,” said Keleman.

Bryan police said their vehicle burglaries are down 12 percent compared to last year. College Station police said theirs are up about 16 percent.

