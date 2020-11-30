Advertisement

Bryan PD: Intoxicated driver hits several parked cars near downtown

Luis Acosta-Ramirez was arrested Friday night after he drove his pickup truck into four vehicles on S. Sims Avenue, said police.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say an intoxicated driver rolled his pickup truck Friday night after striking several parked vehicles near downtown.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Sims Avenue.

Police say Luis Acosta-Ramirez, 31, of Bryan struck four vehicles parked outside a home with his Toyota Tundra. Witnesses said he was seen crawling out of his truck that was flipped on its side prior to officers arriving on the scene.

According to an arrest report, Acosta-Ramirez told police he had just left his brother’s home and was headed to a convenience store because he had to use the restroom. He told officers that he had three beers earlier in the day, but officers noted smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and glossy eyes.

Acosta-Ramirez was booked into the county jail and charged with DWI. His bond is $2,000 but ICE has issued an Immigration Hold.

