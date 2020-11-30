Burleson County food pantry sees recent increase in need

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - In recent months, the food pantry, The Community Pantry at Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell has seen an increase in need.

On the third Saturday of each month, the food pantry hands out food starting at 8:00 a.m., and normally the pantry serves 100-150 people, but recently they’ve seen more than 200 people.

At the November food pickup, the line of cars waiting to pick up food stretched far as the eye could see.

According to Willie Hobbs, Co-Coordinator of The Community Pantry at Elizabeth Lutheran Church, the line stretched further down County Road than it normally does.

The spike in people is relatively new for The Community Pantry at Elizabeth Lutheran Church.

“The last three months we have seen a significant increase,” said Hobbs. “For example, we’ve been only going for an hour now this morning and we’ve already had seven new clients that’s maybe new families or new individual clients.”

That’s on top of the 100 to 200 families they serve each month.

During the pandemic, food pantries don’t have the opportunity to order extra food.

“With COVID, we can’t order extra food because there is not that much extra to go around,” said Mike Cook, Coordinator at The Community Pantry at Elizabeth Lutheran Church.

In October, the food pantry experienced the lack in supply first hand.

With only a few cars left, the food pantry ran out of food, and families understood, according to Cook.

“They said it’s ok. We understand. Y’all help so much anyway. It will be okay. That’s the kind of people that need help. That’s the good in this world. Remember those good people cause they are here.”

The Community Pantry at Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell is accepting volunteers if you are interested in helping out. The pantry gives out food on the third Saturday of each month, so there are three different days you can volunteer:

The Thursday before the Saturday food pickup at 6:15 p.m.

The Friday before the Saturday food pickup at 9:00 a.m.

The Saturday morning food pickup at 7:00 a.m.

For more on how to participate in the 2020 KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, see below:

The holidays are a time when family and friends come together. As the family of KBTX prepares for the holidays, we invite you and your family to join us Wednesday, December 2nd at the Brazos Center in Bryan for the 25th annual Food for Families Food Drive.

During this event, we will broadcast live throughout the day as we work to alleviate hunger in the Brazos Valley. Shop any of your local grocery stores using the list below as a guide to help you support this incredible effort that benefits the mobile pantry operated by the Brazos Valley Food Bank, your local non-profit organization “seeking to eliminate hunger by the distribution of food and grocery products through a network of nonprofit organization while providing education and community awareness on issues of hunger.” Together we can make a difference.

Additional drop sites are located at the Son-Shine Outreach Center, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin, 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, 6:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell, 6:00a.m – 7:00p.m. and Mid-South Synergy in Navasota from 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. To your family, from our family at KBTX-TV, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

DONATION IDEAS

Please Remember, Non-perishables only! No homemade or perishable items will be accepted.

Beans (canned or dried), Vegetables (canned), Canned Meats, Cereal (family size), Cereal (individual size), Cereal Bars, Chili, Coffee, Diapers (child & adult), FlourFruits (canned), Mac n’ Cheese, Fruit cups (shelf stable), Granola Bars, Jam/Jelly, Juice Boxes (individual size), Ketchup & Mustard, Vienna Sausages (poptop), Oatmeal, Paper Towel, Peanut Butter, Pudding (shelf stable), Rice, Ravioli, Pasta, Sugar, Soup (regular and pop top), Toilet Paper, Tuna (regular and pop top), Tuna/Chicken Salad kits.

