College Station police investigating last week’s hotel death as homicide
CSPD identified the victim as a 39-year-old Normangee resident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say last week’s hotel death is now being investigated as a homicide resulting from domestic violence.
On Twitter, College Station police said the victim has been identified as Freddy Dean Brent Aguirre, Jr., 39, of Normangee.
On Nov. 24, detectives and the crime scene unit went to investigate a deceased person at a hotel in the 3700 block of SH 6 West Frontage Rd. Officers initially responded for a welfare concern after a missed checkout.
Detectives met with the other person involved, a woman who the victim knew. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is cooperating with the investigation.
According to police, an autopsy has been performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that upon conclusion of their investigation, the case will be presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. No further updates are expected in the near future.
