Advertisement

College Station police investigating last week’s hotel death as homicide

CSPD identified the victim as a 39-year-old Normangee resident
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say last week’s hotel death is now being investigated as a homicide resulting from domestic violence.

On Twitter, College Station police said the victim has been identified as Freddy Dean Brent Aguirre, Jr., 39, of Normangee.

On Nov. 24, detectives and the crime scene unit went to investigate a deceased person at a hotel in the 3700 block of SH 6 West Frontage Rd. Officers initially responded for a welfare concern after a missed checkout.

Detectives met with the other person involved, a woman who the victim knew. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, an autopsy has been performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that upon conclusion of their investigation, the case will be presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. No further updates are expected in the near future.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested and no appointment is needed.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

Latest News

Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27 | News Three At Ten
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27
Brazos Valley Food Bank program helps people in need become self-sufficient
Brazos Valley Food Bank program helps people in need become self-sufficient
College Station police investigating last week's hotel death as homicide
College Station police investigating last week's hotel death as homicide
Painting is both passion and therapy after Bryan teacher becomes paraplegic
Painting is both passion and therapy after Bryan teacher becomes paraplegic