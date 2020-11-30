Advertisement

College Station’s Carnes and Buffalo’s Hoffman nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station WR Dalton Carnes and Buffalo QB Brett Hoffman were both nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week on Monday. The award is given by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in conjunction with the Texas Bowl.

Carnes had 7 catches for 211 yards and 4 TDs in the Cougars’ 61-21 victory at Waller Friday night.

Hoffman finished with 418 yards, 4 TDs passing, 59 yards rushing as he led Buffalo to a 37-35 win over Rogers in the regional round of the 3A-Division II playoffs.

You can vote for the Player of the Week at texasfootball.com.

