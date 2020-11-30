CSISD student arrested for bringing unloaded gun to school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Wellborn Middle School student is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and bringing it to a place where weapons are prohibited.

College Station ISD sent a letter to parents saying they were alerted by a student that another student was carrying an unloaded pistol in their backpack while two other different students were each carrying a pistol magazine.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the district say there appeared to be no active threat or plans to use the weapon at school.

CSISD is asking parents to use this as an opportunity to speak with students about what is acceptable to bring to school and the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior to a staff memeber.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Email sent Wellborn Middle School parents and guardians:

This email is to inform you of an incident that occurred on the Wellborn Middle School campus this morning.

We were alerted by a student that another student had a pistol in their backpack. Upon investigation, we found a student who was carrying an unloaded pistol in their backpack and two different students who were each carrying a pistol magazine. We immediately confiscated the pistol and magazines and school resource deputies have made one arrest as of now.

Our initial investigation has revealed the student did not have plans to use the weapon at school and at no time was anyone in immediate danger. CSISD and WMS will continue to monitor the safety of the campus, and at this time we feel there is no need to alter our normal routine.

CSISD takes safety and security very seriously and this is unacceptable behavior. CSISD will not tolerate students with weapons of any kind on its campuses and will appropriately discipline any students involved in this incident according to the law and the student code of conduct.

Please take this opportunity to speak with your students about what is acceptable to bring to school. We will reiterate this with the students over the course of the next few days. As a school family, we will also stress the importance of reporting any suspicious activities or actions to a staff member.

Sincerely,

Julia Mishler

Principal, WMS

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.