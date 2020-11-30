Advertisement

CSPD: Intoxicated driver causes multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6

The driver thought he was on Interstate 45 headed home to the Dallas area, according to the arrest report.
The driver thought he was on Interstate 45 headed home to the Dallas area, according to the arrest report.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said on Saturday they arrested a Dallas-area man who was responsible for causing a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Barron Road.

Officers said Nolan Eugene Walker, 57, of Terrell hit the back of a vehicle on the highway. That forced the vehicle he hit into a third vehicle.

Walker said he was headed from the Houston area back to the DFW area, and believed he was on I-45 when the crash occurred.

College Station police said Walker’s speech was slurred at times and they could smell alcohol on his breath. They also noted there was also an open can of beer along with an empty bottle of beer in his car. Police said his clothes were disheveled and his shirt’s bottom was unbuttoned and his zipper was unzipped. He was described as being very talkative and would often speak off-topic, and appeared to have mood swings. According to the arrest report, Walker would be happy and cooperative to irritated and uncooperative and then back to being happy.

According to online jail records, this is Walker’s second DWI arrest.

He was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center. His bond is set at $5,000.

