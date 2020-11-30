Driver arrested on DWI charge after hitting another vehicle, according to police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man early Saturday morning on a Driving While Intoxicated charge after hitting another vehicle.

The collision happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Carson Street near Finfeather Road.

According to a police arrest report, Angel Rodriguez-Zarate, 33, of Bryan, slammed into a woman’s car. When police arrived on the scene, Rodriguez-Zarate tried to blame the other driver for the crash.

Officers said Rodriguez-Zarate claimed to have had only two beers and said he was just trying to get home when the crash occurred.

He was booked into the county jail and his bond was set at $2,000. There’s also an Immigration Hold that’s been issued by ICE.

