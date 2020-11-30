Advertisement

Early voting begins for College Station City Council Place 5

Early voting will run from November 30 through December 11.
John Nichols, Craig Regan
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City Council Place 5 incumbent John Nichols and his challenger Craig Regan will go through another round of elections.

Neither candidate received 50 percent plus one of the overall votes in the general election.

Early voting for this race will take place at the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility on 1603 Graham Rd. Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. excluding weekends.

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail is Friday, Dec. 4 at 5:00 p.m.

Election day will be held on Dec. 15.

You can find more information on early voting by clicking here.

