FIRST FREEZE TONIGHT

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Brazos Valley tonight as temperatures free fall for the first widespread freeze of the season. Sunrise thermometers are expected to sit between 25° and 31° as we kick off Tuesday, with a frost on the ground and your windshield. If you haven’t already, be sure to take care of your pets, tender plants, and outdoor, exposed pipes & faucets before bed. Tuesday is breezy yet again -- but this time is is a south wind gusting 20-25mph. That helps to nudge our afternoon high to 60° as clouds start to slide in from the south.

Wednesday brings us the next cold front & weather maker to sweep across Texas and the Brazos Valley. Spotty showers are possible as early as 3-4am before a few rumbles try to take shape closer to sunrise. Best chance for rain falls east of the Navasota River between sunrise and 10am. By midday, any chance for rain locally is expected to be shoved east of the area. In the end, 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain is possible -- mainly from I-45 to the east. That front keeps this winter chill lingering through the week: morning low / mid 30s start chilly days only expected to reach the low / mid 50s through Friday.

Monday Night: FREEZE WARNING. Frost. Low: 29. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High: 60. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers after midnight. Low: 49. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: 40% chance of rain before noon. Clearing skies. High: 59. Wind: S becoming NW 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

