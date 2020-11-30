Free COVID testing at Brazos Center canceled today

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those who showed up at the Brazos Center Monday for a COVID-19 test will leave without one.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, testing at the Brazos Center is canceled for Monday, Nov. 30,” according to a tweet from the Brazos County Health District.

Testing will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.

COVID Testing Update:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, testing at the Brazos Center is canceled for Monday, November 30th.

Testing will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, December 1st at 11 am. — Brazos County Health District (@BrazosCoHD) November 30, 2020

For more information on where to get free COVID-19 testing this week, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.