Free COVID testing at Brazos Center canceled today
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those who showed up at the Brazos Center Monday for a COVID-19 test will leave without one.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, testing at the Brazos Center is canceled for Monday, Nov. 30,” according to a tweet from the Brazos County Health District.
Testing will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.
For more information on where to get free COVID-19 testing this week, click here.
