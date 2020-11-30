Advertisement

Free Music Friday: Ben Morris

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ben Morris joins First News at Four for our holiday Free Music Friday special.

Ben Morris is one of the tried and true pillars of music here in Bryan-College Station.

He and his band, The Great American Boxcar Chorus, have been instrumental in helping grow and promote other local artists for more than a decade.

Yesterday, Ben and the Great American Boxcar Chorus hosted their 11th annual charity music festival called Harestock.

In true 2020 fashion, it was all virtual this year.

You can check it out on Youtube or over on their Facebook page.

All performers played for donations to benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

Ben and the Great American Boxcar Chorus will be performing live this Friday, December 4th at the Edge General Store in Hearne.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested and no appointment is needed.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

Latest News

Free Music Friday: Texas A&M Singing Cadets
Free Music Friday: Texas A&M Singing Cadets
Free Music Friday: Carson Jeffrey
Free Music Friday: Carson Jeffrey
Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock
Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock
Free Music Friday: Patriot Road
Free Music Friday: Patriot Road