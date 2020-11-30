Free Music Friday: Ben Morris

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ben Morris joins First News at Four for our holiday Free Music Friday special.

Ben Morris is one of the tried and true pillars of music here in Bryan-College Station.

He and his band, The Great American Boxcar Chorus, have been instrumental in helping grow and promote other local artists for more than a decade.

Yesterday, Ben and the Great American Boxcar Chorus hosted their 11th annual charity music festival called Harestock.

In true 2020 fashion, it was all virtual this year.

You can check it out on Youtube or over on their Facebook page.

All performers played for donations to benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

Ben and the Great American Boxcar Chorus will be performing live this Friday, December 4th at the Edge General Store in Hearne.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.