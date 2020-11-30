Advertisement

FREEZE WARNING issued for the Brazos Valley

Low temperatures between 25° and 32° expected area-wide Monday night
A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of the area, including Bryan/College Station, for Monday night / Tuesday morning.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of the area, including Bryan/College Station, for Monday night / Tuesday morning.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the Brazos Valley between midnight and 8am Tuesday (December 1st).

A freeze warning is the next step in the freeze watch process, and just means temperatures are expected at or below 32° for as little as a brief period around dawn in metro areas, and could persist for several hours through the night in rural parts of the Brazos Valley.

Impacts from this first freeze of the season could:

  • kill crops and other sensitive vegetation
  • bring harm to household animals left out in the cold conditions
  • potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumping in rural areas where temperatures could fall to the upper 20s for several hours

Temperatures could drop as low as 25° - 32° across the Brazos Valley by sunrise Tuesday morning.

On average, the first freeze of the season typically occurs around November 27th. The last official freeze in Bryan-College Station happened on February 27th, 2020.

