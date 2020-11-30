Leggett Named SLC Player of the Week

FRISCO – Sam Houston junior forward Amber Leggett was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the season on Monday, per a release from league officials.

A preseason all-SLC first team selection, Leggett lived up to the billing in the season’s opening week, leading the Kats to a pair of convincing home wins over Midwestern State and Central Baptist.

A year after finishing second in the SLC in scoring, she averaged 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the week. She also hit a scorching 62.5 percent of her shots from the floor, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range and 8-for-11 at the foul line.

Additionally, she averaged 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game in the two contests.

She opened the season with a bang on a night that she played 39 minutes as the Kats were down to just eight available players due to COVID-19 contact tracing, setting a career high with 34 points on 12-for-20 from the floor and 2-for-3 from downtown. She added a dozen rebounds for her fourth career double-double, five steals and four blocks while also dishing out five assists in a 104-61 win over Midwestern State.

Three days later she followed that up with another big night, going for 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting with seven boards and three assists in just 22 minutes in an 86-62 win over Central Baptist.

The Kats are currently not scheduled to play again until December 9 at Alabama, a game that is slated to air on SEC Network+ from Tuscaloosa. Sam Houston is not slated to play at home again until December 18 against UTSA.

Tickets for all Bearkat men’s and women’s basketball games are available at //GoBearkats.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 936-294-1729. No walk-up sales will be available this season and fans are encouraged to be aware of and adhere to all Johnson Coliseum COVID-19 protocols prior to each game.