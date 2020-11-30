Advertisement

Leggett Named SLC Player of the Week

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By SHSU Sports Information
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO – Sam Houston junior forward Amber Leggett was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the season on Monday, per a release from league officials.

A preseason all-SLC first team selection, Leggett lived up to the billing in the season’s opening week, leading the Kats to a pair of convincing home wins over Midwestern State and Central Baptist.

A year after finishing second in the SLC in scoring, she averaged 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the week. She also hit a scorching 62.5 percent of her shots from the floor, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range and 8-for-11 at the foul line.

Additionally, she averaged 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game in the two contests.

She opened the season with a bang on a night that she played 39 minutes as the Kats were down to just eight available players due to COVID-19 contact tracing, setting a career high with 34 points on 12-for-20 from the floor and 2-for-3 from downtown. She added a dozen rebounds for her fourth career double-double, five steals and four blocks while also dishing out five assists in a 104-61 win over Midwestern State.

Three days later she followed that up with another big night, going for 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting with seven boards and three assists in just 22 minutes in an 86-62 win over Central Baptist.

The Kats are currently not scheduled to play again until December 9 at Alabama, a game that is slated to air on SEC Network+ from Tuscaloosa. Sam Houston is not slated to play at home again until December 18 against UTSA.

Tickets for all Bearkat men’s and women’s basketball games are available at //GoBearkats.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 936-294-1729. No walk-up sales will be available this season and fans are encouraged to be aware of and adhere to all Johnson Coliseum COVID-19 protocols prior to each game.

Most Read

Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested and no appointment is needed.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Men’s Basketball home opener with ABU canceled
Texas A&M’s Johnson and Leal Earn SEC Honors
Texas A&M’s Johnson and Leal Earn SEC Honors
Aggies' shooting stands out in 82-53 season opening win
Aggies' shooting stands out in 82-53 season opening win
College Station’s Carnes and Buffalo’s Hoffman nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the...
College Station’s Carnes and Buffalo’s Hoffman nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week