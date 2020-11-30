Local business leaders targeting 2021 as the year of recovery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local business leaders say they’re beginning the long, tedious process of compiling all the economic data from this year to create a plan for recovery next year.

“We’re mainly looking forward,” Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce explains, “but we’re also looking back.”

He says understanding the gravity of the economic effects on our economy will be vital to creating a plan for a path towards recovery early next year.

Brewer says our local economic recovery will rely heavily on tourism. He points to Easterwood Airport as a vital piece of bringing visitors to the area.

“Those are people coming into our community that are spending money,” Brewer says, “and that’s something we definitely want to look forward to in 2021 as we try to get back to normal.”

Brewer says the key to revitalizing our local economy is making sure everyone is adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

