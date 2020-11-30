Advertisement

Local business leaders targeting 2021 as the year of recovery

“We can make 2021 the year of recovery, and that’s what we’re hoping to do.”
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local business leaders say they’re beginning the long, tedious process of compiling all the economic data from this year to create a plan for recovery next year.

“We’re mainly looking forward,” Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce explains, “but we’re also looking back.”

He says understanding the gravity of the economic effects on our economy will be vital to creating a plan for a path towards recovery early next year.

Brewer says our local economic recovery will rely heavily on tourism. He points to Easterwood Airport as a vital piece of bringing visitors to the area.

“Those are people coming into our community that are spending money,” Brewer says, “and that’s something we definitely want to look forward to in 2021 as we try to get back to normal.”

Brewer says the key to revitalizing our local economy is making sure everyone is adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested and no appointment is needed.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

Latest News

Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27 | News Three At Ten
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27
Brazos Valley Food Bank program helps people in need become self-sufficient
Brazos Valley Food Bank program helps people in need become self-sufficient
College Station police investigating last week's hotel death as homicide
College Station police investigating last week's hotel death as homicide
Painting is both passion and therapy after Bryan teacher becomes paraplegic
Painting is both passion and therapy after Bryan teacher becomes paraplegic