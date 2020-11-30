Man accused of assaulting police officer, indecent exposure

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Fort Hood man is facing multiple charges after becoming combative with police officers during his public intoxication arrest, according to College Station police. He’s also accused of indecent exposure after being taken to a hospital.

Jared Parker Abshire, 20, is charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Indecent Exposure, and Public Intoxication.

Police say Abshire was kicked out of a Northgate bar late Saturday night after becoming upset that he had lost his debit card. When speaking with officers, police said he began using racist statements towards the Asian-American owner of the bar. He also ignored demands from officers to leave the area due to his intoxication.

Abshire’s arrest report says he then demanded to be arrested by police and placed his hands behind his back. As police were taking him into custody for public intoxication, he raised up his left elbow and intentionally struck an officer in the face, according to the report.

Police said Abshire was taken to the ground and during the incident received abrasions to his face and briefly lost consciousness. Due to his injuries and state, he was taken to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan where he continued to refuse to cooperate, said the report. Police said Abshire began touching himself inappropriately in front of multiple people while making sexualized comments and noises.

Abshire was released from jail on Sunday. His bonds total $12,300, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.