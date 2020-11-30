Advertisement

NFL Aggies Week 12

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 12 of the NFL, including both Ryan Tannehill and Mike Evans scoring a couple of touchdowns.

  • Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 13/22 221 YDS. 1 TD. 1 rushing TD. 45-26 win over Indianapolis.
  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 3 catches 50 YDS. 2 TDS. 27-24 loss to Kansas City.
  • Josh Reynolds WR (LA Rams) - 5 catches 40 YDS. 23-20 loss to San Francisco.
  • Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 3 catches 19 YDS. 20-17 loss to New England.
  • Trayveon Williams RB (Cincinnati) - 1 catch 13 YDS. 19-17 loss to NY Giants.
  • Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - 1 catch 5 YDS. 41-25 win over Chicago.
  • Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 1/1 FG (44 YDS). 2/2 XPs. 19-17 loss to NY Giants.
  • Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 6 punts (47.7 YDS/punt) 2 inside 20. 20-3 loss to Miami.

THURSDAY:

  • Donovan Wilson Safety (Dallas) - 10 tackles. 41-16 loss to Washington.

