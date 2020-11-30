Advertisement

November 30, 2020 - Reason to Smile

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Rhonda Stricklin. She’s getting into the holiday spirit by Paying tribute to veterans with this very patriotic Christmas tree.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested and no appointment is needed.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

Latest News

This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us by Helen Wagner. She said Franklin Middle School...
Reason to Smile - November 23, 2020
This week's Reason to Smile was sent to us from Daniel Makin. He said little Kayla here is...
Reason to Smile - November 16, 2020
This week’s reason to smile was sent to us by Gail Lewis. This is the Wellborn Middle School...
Reason to Smile - November 9, 2020
This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Elva Evans. These dogs are smiling for a group...
Reason to Smile - November 2, 2020