Second fire breaks out at Texas Renaissance Festival

(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - A fire broke out at the Texas Renaissance Festival, the second one this year. According to Marlena Solomon, Texas Renaissance Festival marketing communications manager, the fire occurred at the participant campsite Monday morning.

Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was contained to one RV and there were no reported injuries.

