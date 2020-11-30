Texas A&M Provost leaving position Dec. 31, Interim Provost announced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke has announced she will be stepping down from her position to join Brandeis University as their Provost and Executive Vice President. Interim President John Junkins has announced Mark Weichold has been appointed as interim provost.

Weichold is class of ‘78 and is a three-time Texas A&M graduate who is currently serving as the Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs of the College of Engineering. He is also the Executive Director of the Halliburton Engineering Global Program.

Weichold graduated from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and completed a master’s degree in 1980 and Ph.D. in 1983 in the same discipline.

“Dr. Weichold’s career has embodied selfless service,” said Junkins in a statement. “At Texas A&M, he has served in no less than nine roles to date on the Faculty Senate, including Speaker. He has chaired 19 university initiatives, including the Hurricane Katrina Displaced Students Committee, Minority Recruitment and Leadership Team, and Academic Oversight and Operations Committees.”

Fierke will remain at A&M through Dec. 31.

According to a statement from Texas A&M President Michael K. Young, Fierke received her Ph.D. in biochemistry from Brandeis University.

Fierke has been at Texas A&M for three years and in that time has launched the Student Success Initiative, raised Texas A&M enrollment to 71,000 students in 2020 and hired more than 350 new tenure and tenure-track faculty, according to Young.

“I thank Provost Fierke for her continual display of the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” said Young in a statement. “An interim provost will soon be announced.”

President Young is also stepping down Dec. 31, for more information, click here.

