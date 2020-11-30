Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Constantinou Named to Ray Guy Award Ray’s 4

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Texas A&M’s Nik Constantinou was named to Ray’s 4 by The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award after his impressive performance in the Aggies’ 20-7 win over LSU.

Constantinou, from Melbourne, Australia, punted 12 times against LSU pinning the Tigers inside the 20-yard line a personal-best six times. Of the six times he pinned LSU deep, four were inside the 10-yard line and two were inside the five. The A&M punt unit recovered a fumble and did not allow a single return yard on the night.

Ray’s 4 punters are eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week thirteen games announced tomorrow, Tuesday, December 1 at 9 a.m. (CT). Fans can visit the Ray Guy Award Instagram and Twitter to find the voting link for who they think should become the Punter of the Week this week.

The Aggies travel to Auburn for an 11 a.m. ESPN matchup this Saturday, Dec. 5 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ray Guy Award - Ray’s 4 – Week Thirteen

Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Ben Kiernan, University of North Carolina

Porter Wilson, Duke

Most Read

Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested and no appointment is needed.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Men’s Basketball home opener with ABU canceled
Texas A&M’s Johnson and Leal Earn SEC Honors
Texas A&M’s Johnson and Leal Earn SEC Honors
Aggies' shooting stands out in 82-53 season opening win
Aggies' shooting stands out in 82-53 season opening win
College Station’s Carnes and Buffalo’s Hoffman nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the...
College Station’s Carnes and Buffalo’s Hoffman nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week
Sam Houston State Basketball
Leggett Named SLC Player of the Week