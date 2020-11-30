Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Johnson and Leal Earn SEC Honors

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Buddy Johnson and DeMarvin Leal earned Southeastern Conference Weekly honors after leading the Aggies to a 20-7 win over LSU, the league office announced Monday.

Johnson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week while Leal earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. The duo spearheaded an A&M defense that held LSU to 36 rushing yards on 25 carries, marking the third time this year it has held its opponent to 50-or-fewer yards on the ground (Mississippi State: -2; South Carolina: 50). Additionally, the Aggies forced a trio of turnovers against the Tigers, the third time in the last four games that A&M has secured multiple turnovers.

Johnson, a play-making linebacker from Dallas, snagged a wayward pass in the third quarter and raced 15 yards to the end zone to effectively seal the victory for the Aggies. Johnson finished the game with a team-best 10 tackles to go along with a pass breakup, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Leal, a disruptive defensive lineman regardless of where he lines up tallied a career-high seven tackles against LSU and was credited with a pair of quarterback hurries.

The Aggies travel to Auburn for an 11 a.m. ESPN matchup this Saturday, Dec. 5 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

SEC Player of the Week – November 30

OFFENSE

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kadarius Toney, PR, Florida

Sarah Fuller, PK, Vanderbilt

FRESHMAN

Connor Bazelak, QB, Missouri

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia

DEFENSIVE LINE

DeMarvin Leal, DL/DE, Texas A&M

Most Read

Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested and no appointment is needed.
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing this week in BCS

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Men’s Basketball home opener with ABU canceled
Texas A&M’s Johnson and Leal Earn SEC Honors
Texas A&M’s Johnson and Leal Earn SEC Honors
Aggies' shooting stands out in 82-53 season opening win
Aggies' shooting stands out in 82-53 season opening win
College Station’s Carnes and Buffalo’s Hoffman nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the...
College Station’s Carnes and Buffalo’s Hoffman nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week
Sam Houston State Basketball
Leggett Named SLC Player of the Week