Texas A&M’s Johnson and Leal Earn SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Buddy Johnson and DeMarvin Leal earned Southeastern Conference Weekly honors after leading the Aggies to a 20-7 win over LSU, the league office announced Monday.

Johnson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week while Leal earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. The duo spearheaded an A&M defense that held LSU to 36 rushing yards on 25 carries, marking the third time this year it has held its opponent to 50-or-fewer yards on the ground (Mississippi State: -2; South Carolina: 50). Additionally, the Aggies forced a trio of turnovers against the Tigers, the third time in the last four games that A&M has secured multiple turnovers.

Johnson, a play-making linebacker from Dallas, snagged a wayward pass in the third quarter and raced 15 yards to the end zone to effectively seal the victory for the Aggies. Johnson finished the game with a team-best 10 tackles to go along with a pass breakup, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Leal, a disruptive defensive lineman regardless of where he lines up tallied a career-high seven tackles against LSU and was credited with a pair of quarterback hurries.

The Aggies travel to Auburn for an 11 a.m. ESPN matchup this Saturday, Dec. 5 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

SEC Player of the Week – November 30

OFFENSE

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kadarius Toney, PR, Florida

Sarah Fuller, PK, Vanderbilt

FRESHMAN

Connor Bazelak, QB, Missouri

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia

DEFENSIVE LINE

DeMarvin Leal, DL/DE, Texas A&M