Treat of the Day: Avery Roberts

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Officials with Huntsville Police Department say from time to time officers, come across incidents which require young children to be cared for until family members are located to take care of the children on a long term basis.

That can be challenging as the department doesn’t always have the resources needed to properly care for children in their temporary custody.

That’s why Avery Roberts recently donated some clothes and toys for children to help them during the transition of care.

Officials with the department say Ms. Roberts’ donation is a very much welcome donation that will go a long way to helping the community.

