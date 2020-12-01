3 more deaths reported, 78 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 78 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 858 active cases.

Three new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, a male in his 80′s, a female in her 80′s and a female in her 60′s. All were hospitalized. There have been 90 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,631 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

46 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,606 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 221 active probable cases and there have been 1,385 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,579. There have been 100,038 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 71 percent.

Currently, there are 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 85 632 Brazos 858 9,579 Burleson 140 665 Grimes 137 1,387 Houston 126 576 Lee 39 299 Leon 35 448 Madison 66 869 Milam 18 640 Montgomery 3,365 17,915 Robertson 68 519 San Jacinto 10 257 Trinity 12 228 Walker 431 4,457 Waller 159 1,216 Washington 168 965

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 602 staffed hospital beds with 142 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 81 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 85 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 632 total cases and 536 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 140 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 665 total cases, and 516 cases have recovered. There have been 9 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 137 active cases. There have been 1,387 total cases, 1,210 recoveries and 40 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 576 total cases of COVID-19. There are 126 active cases and 435 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 39 active cases. The county has a total of 299 cases, with 243 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Leon County currently has 35 active cases. The county has 448 total cases, with 398 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Madison County has reported 66 active cases. The county has a total of 869 cases with 791 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 640 total cases and 613 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 3,365 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 17,915 total cases and 11,019 recovered cases. There are currently 26 people hospitalized, and there have been 169 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 68 active COVID-19 cases, with 519 total cases. Currently, 443 patients have recovered and there has been 8 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 257 cases with 232 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 228 total cases with 208 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 431 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,457 total cases with 3,957 recoveries and 69 deaths.

Waller County currently has 159 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,216 total cases with 1,039 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Washington County currently has 168 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 965 total cases with 744 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 14 new cases and 163 active cases on Nov. 28.

Currently, the university has reported 3,811 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 30, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 186,678 active cases and 962,639 recoveries. There have been 1,168,111 total cases reported and 10,761,759 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 21,379 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 190,631 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 30 at 4:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

