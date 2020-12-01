Aggies confident they can win in multiple ways as A&M looks ahead to Auburn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football will try and win their 6th game in a row as the Aggies travel to Auburn this week. If recent history says anything, this could be a close game.

The last time these two teams met at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off the Aggies 28-24. In last year’s contest at Kyle Field, the Aggies were the ones with the late-game rally, but they fell short 28-20. A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher believes this year’s squad has learned to win in multiple ways, whether in an offensive shootout against Florida or a defensive slugfest against LSU. If this week’s game against Auburn ends up being another close one, Fisher is confident the Aggies will know how to pull it off.

”If you don’t understand how to play close games in this league, you’re in trouble. Hopefully, it won’t be close, we could play really well, I don’t know,” said Fisher. “At the same time, everybody has players. These games are all going to be close, they’re all going to be tough. They’re all coming down. Even if you win by significant numbers, if you watch for three quarters, most of those games come back to one or two plays. That’s just what this league’s about. That’s why it’s more like pro football than any other league in college football. I believe in our team one hundred percent that way,” Fisher added.

Kick-off between Texas A&M and Auburn is set for 11:00 a.m. Saturday and will be televised on ESPN.

