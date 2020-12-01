Advertisement

Blinn College to have virtual commencement ceremony

Graduation will be streamed at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College District graduation is fast approaching, and for the 143rd commencement ceremony the college has decided to hold it virtually.

The ceremony will be streamed on the college’s YouTube channel so the more than 200 graduates can be recognized and celebrated. The streamed ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, and can be watched here.

Eligible graduates have been invited to submit a photo for the virtual celebration, and all graduates will be recognized with their name and degree or certificate identified.

“We are excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates with a virtual commencement,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District.

For more information on graduation, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
College Station police investigating last week’s hotel death as homicide
CSISD student arrested for bringing unloaded gun to school
Provost Carol A. Fierke (left) Interim Provost Mark Weichold (right)
Texas A&M Provost leaving position Dec. 31, Interim Provost announced

Latest News

Rain and isolated strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday as the next cold front moves...
Next cold sweeps rain & storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday
The Brazos Center was busy Tuesday.
Local residents take advantage of last rounds of drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Brazos County this year
Cubs Care At Christmas, Kemp-Carver Elementary passed out Christmas trees and decorations for...
Local school rewards students for perfect attendance
Tuesday Night Weather Update 12/1
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/1
Important FAFSA dates rapidly approaching
Students urged to complete FAFSA before approaching deadline