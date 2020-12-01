Blinn College to have virtual commencement ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College District graduation is fast approaching, and for the 143rd commencement ceremony the college has decided to hold it virtually.

The ceremony will be streamed on the college’s YouTube channel so the more than 200 graduates can be recognized and celebrated. The streamed ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, and can be watched here.

Eligible graduates have been invited to submit a photo for the virtual celebration, and all graduates will be recognized with their name and degree or certificate identified.

“We are excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates with a virtual commencement,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District.

For more information on graduation, click here.

