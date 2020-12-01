Bombers Announce 5 Returning Players from the 2020 Season

Bryan / College Station, TX (December 1, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the kickoff to their 2021 roster with the resigning of five players.

Up to bat is Abilene Christian’s Grayson Tatrow. Originally from Mansfield, Texas he attended Paris Junior College before transferring to ACU for his sophomore year. Tatrow was a significant addition to last year’s lineup as he was tied second in home runs with 2 and second in hits with 31.

With the first of the four returning pitchers is Jack Brinley who graduated from Georgetown High School just north of Austin. Brinley, class of 2023, is a right-handed pitcher from Temple College and was second in the rotation before the cancelation of the season. During the 2020 TCL season, Brinley finished with a 2-0 record, tallied 16 strikeouts, and a 2.75 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched.

Second up is Zach Griggs, a right-handed pitcher from UTSA. Griggs is returning to the Bombers after a knockout 2020 season where he led the team in strikeouts with 30 in 19.1 innings pitched and finished with a 1.40 ERA.

Next in the rotation of returning pitchers is Zach Poe. A recent transfer to Tarleton State University, Poe also had a major impact on the 2020 Bombers season. In his 17 innings pitched this past summer, he struck out 16, gave up only 11 hits and finished with a 1.05 ERA.

To bring us home is Luke Baley, another addition from Tarleton State University. Baley is no stranger to the Brazos Valley Bombers or Head Coach Dillard as he played under him at Magnolia West Highschool. During the Bombers’ 2020 championship run Baley pitched for 9.1 innings, struck out 12 and finished with a 1.92 ERA.

