Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

She is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5′2″, 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen getting into the vehicle of a known acquaintance in the 8300 blk of Grassbur Road. She could be in the local area or in the Spring, TX area.

If you have information please contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Texas Center for the Missing, or local law enforcement.

You can reach the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-3888.

