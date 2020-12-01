Brazos County opens last free drive-thru COVID testing sites of the year this week

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As COIVD cases continue to surge across the state and nation, Brazos County is making free testing available this week partially due to concerns that Thanksgiving celebrations may have spurred virus spread.

Three drive-thru testing sites will be open across the county until Thursday. The Brazos Center will be open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In College Station, Connecting Point Church will be administering tests Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while a drive-thru site will also be set up at Brian Bachmann Community Park Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We knew that after Thanksgiving, people are going to want to be tested,” Brazos County Emergency Preparedness and Response administrative assistant Mary Parrish said. “They’ve traveled. They’ve spent time with family and friends outside of their households, so we do expect these three places to have pretty high testing numbers.”

The Brazos Center was also supposed to open for testing Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but was canceled due to what county health officials are calling a miscommunication with the site’s operating team.

Health officials say they’ve wanted to make a point of making testing available after holiday gatherings where the potential for those gatherings, whether they be large or small, is more likely.

“We have been seeing highs and lows throughout the past several months,” Parrish said. “Usually when there is a big event, for example, Halloween, along with more people getting sick, more people are getting tested as well.”

Parrish also says people should not rush out to get tested the day after feeling like they might’ve been exposed to the virus. For the most accurate result, she says it’s best to wait.

“It’s ideal that you try to wait at least a week before getting tested,” Parrish said. “A lot of times what will happen is someone will go over to someone’s house, and they may be worried and they’ll get tested the very next day. That doesn’t give the virus enough time to replicate and get to a detectable level.”

A follow-up test to make sure the result is accurate isn’t a bad idea either, Parrish says, especially for those who did any Black Friday shopping, particularly at indoor venues, this past holiday weekend.

These three sites will be the last free drive-thru testing locations open in Brazos County until next year, but health officials say people can still get an in-person test from a health care provider if they feel like they need one.

