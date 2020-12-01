Brazos Valley Food Bank partners with health providers to identify food insecurity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Diet is an essential part of a person’s health.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank works with local healthcare providers to identify and assist patients living with food insecurity. It’s part of their program “Screen & Intervene.”

“If a patient is struggling with medication or other needs, they might also be struggling with food insecurity,” said Morayo Suara, Health Promotions Coordinator for Brazos Valley Food Bank. “The provider might not know all the needs that a patient is struggling with, so we encourage them to screen them for food insecurity. If the patient screens positive, we are able to provide them diet-specific food boxes on site.”

Suara says not every person has the same dietary needs. They may have chronic conditions like diabetes.

“With diabetes comes with diabetes education, diabetes medication, and good nutrition,” said Suara. “So for this patient, they have diet-specific food that they need to go for or need to eat in order to live healthily or in order to manage a chronic condition.”

The assistance is more than just a one-time helping hand. Through the program, patients are connected with ongoing food nutrition assistance from the food pantry.

“It takes out the worry about you getting those diet appropriate foods and getting those food items to them monthly,” said Suara.

The food bank has helped more than 1,000 local clients through the Screen & Intervene program.

