Brazos Valley Food Bank program helps people in need become self-sufficient

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Together We Grow is a very special program. The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps people learn new skills and provide for their families in ways they never have before.

“We want to see what is it that we can do to address those root causes of food insecurity, and household instability and employment instability, those are some of the root causes,” said Alaina Jalufka, Together We Grow program coordinator. She’s seen first hand how this can really make a difference in our community.

33 people have gone through the program over the last three years. There are classes and book work, but one of the most hands-on tools is the onsite garden. Participants are in charge of volunteers who take care of the crop, and they even get to take some of the food home when it’s harvested.

“I’ve seen one single mom go from really struggling to provide food for her children day-by-day living in a tiny two-bedroom apartment with three kids to having a four-bedroom home, having her own vehicle, providing her own income,” said Jalufka.

There is room for 10 cohorts, but the food bank intentionally keeps the groups small. It’s all so they can make a new community they can depend on.

“For them to have had the door shut in their face so many times in their lives and for them to come to us and for them to put forth so much trust in us and in this program is beyond humbling,” said Jalufka

If you’re interested in joining the program, it’s as simple as giving the food bank a call or clicking here to get started.

