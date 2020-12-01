Caldwell product Tyland Lackey signs baseball letter with Westminster College

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell Hornet Head Baseball Coach Kyle Toney announced on Tuesday that senior pitcher Tyland Lackey is going to get the chance to compete at the next level.

During an outdoor signing ceremony on the infield of Hornet Field, Lackey signed with Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.

Tyland said he felt much more at home when he visited the Bluejays than the other schools that recruited him. Lackey says he plans on persuing a degree in Sports Management.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.