COVID in Context: Non-metropolitan, rural Texas areas are seeing more deaths than metro areas
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks COVID-19 cases and deaths by population factors, specifically, metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas.
In Texas, the CDC reports that COVID-19 case counts are similar (and follow similar trends) in metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas. However, when tracking COVID-19 deaths, non-metropolitan areas seeing more deaths per capita than metropolitan areas.
The same is true for areas with a rural classification over any other population classification.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.