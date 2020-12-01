Free COVID testing at Brazos Center canceled for Dec. 2, other testing sites available

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has announced that the free COVID-19 testing at the Brazos Center scheduled for Dec. 2 has been canceled.

The Brazos Center is booked for the Food for Families Food Drive that day.

Free testing will still be available at Connecting Point Church from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Brian Bachmann Community Park from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information on where to get free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.