Advertisement

Free COVID testing at Brazos Center canceled for Dec. 2, other testing sites available

Two other free testing sites will be open Dec. 2.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has announced that the free COVID-19 testing at the Brazos Center scheduled for Dec. 2 has been canceled.

The Brazos Center is booked for the Food for Families Food Drive that day.

Free testing will still be available at Connecting Point Church from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Brian Bachmann Community Park from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information on where to get free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Christopher Fleming, 19, was last seen on Nov. 1.
Bryan family says missing son found dead
Laylah Sierra, 17, has not been seen since June 18th and was reported missing to the Brazos...
Brazos County authorities looking for missing teenager
College Station police investigating last week’s hotel death as homicide
CSISD student arrested for bringing unloaded gun to school
Provost Carol A. Fierke (left) Interim Provost Mark Weichold (right)
Texas A&M Provost leaving position Dec. 31, Interim Provost announced

Latest News

N Washington Ave Shooting, Dec. 1, 2020
Bryan police investigating shooting on N Washington Avenue
Rain and isolated strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday as the next cold front moves...
Next cold sweeps rain & storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday
New tax change comes just in time for Giving Tuesday
The Brazos Center was busy Tuesday.
Local residents take advantage of last rounds of drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Brazos County this year
Cubs Care At Christmas, Kemp-Carver Elementary passed out Christmas trees and decorations for...
Local school rewards students for perfect attendance