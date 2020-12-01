Free COVID testing at Brazos Center canceled for Dec. 2, other testing sites available
Two other free testing sites will be open Dec. 2.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has announced that the free COVID-19 testing at the Brazos Center scheduled for Dec. 2 has been canceled.
The Brazos Center is booked for the Food for Families Food Drive that day.
Free testing will still be available at Connecting Point Church from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Brian Bachmann Community Park from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
For more information on where to get free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County, click here.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.