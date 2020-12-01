Frosty, Freezy start to the day

Get ready to do some frost scrapin’! Temperatures at or near freezing for several hours overnight into this morning have left a thick layer of frost on the elevated surfaces to start Tuesday. The good news - no wind to start means no wind chill. That breeze picks up with the sunshine this afternoon to warm us to about 60, but you’ll probably want the extra layers throughout the day.

Wednesday brings us the next cold front & weather maker to sweep across Texas and the Brazos Valley. Spotty showers are possible as early as 3-4am before a few rumbles try to take shape closer to sunrise. Best chance for rain falls east of the Navasota River between sunrise and 10am. By midday, any chance for rain locally is expected to be shoved east of the area. In the end, 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain is possible -- mainly from I-45 to the east. That front keeps this winter chill lingering through the week: morning low / mid 30s start chilly days only expected to reach the low / mid 50s through Friday.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High: 60. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers after midnight. Low: 49. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: 50% chance of rain before noon. Clearing skies. High: 59. Wind: S becoming NW 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clearing skies. Frost possible. Low: 37. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

