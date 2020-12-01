Jones Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was named SEC Co-Player of the Week after her performance in the first week of the college basketball season, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

The senior opened the season with a career performance, pouring in a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds versus Lamar. Jones added her second double-double of the week at No. 19 DePaul, locking in 17 points and going 8-10 from the field with 10 boards to help lead the Aggies over the Blue Demons, 93-91.

This is the first weekly honor Jones has garnered in her career. She is the first A&M player to receive the recognition since Chennedy Carter last season (2/18/20).

The co-player of the week leads the Southeastern Conference with two double-doubles and is tied for third in points per game (21.0). Jones shares the honor with South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson.

