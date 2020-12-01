Jones Named to Wooden Watch List

LOS ANGELES – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was named to the prestigious John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 Watch List presented by Wendy’s on Tuesday.

The watch list features 30 of college basketball’s most outstanding players. It was chosen based off a national poll of college basketball experts.

Jones is averaging 21.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native poured in a career-high 25 points in the Aggies’ season opener versus Lamar, and is shooting a scorching hot .727 from the field during the first two games. The Wooden Watch List is the fourth national watch list the senior has graced. She earned spots on the Katrina McClain Award, Naismith Trophy and Wade Trophy watch lists earlier this preseason.

Last season, the senior averaged a double-double with 11.0 points and a league-best 11.7 rebounds per game. She was fourth in the country and led the SEC in total rebounds (351). The rebound machine has amassed 28 double-doubles in her career, and is only six away from becoming A&M’s all-time leader.

Jones is one of nine Southeastern Conference players on the 30-player docket. She led the Aggies to a win at No. 19 DePaul with 17 points and 10 boards, and a No. 12 ranking in the latest Associated Press Poll.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing The Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, The Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legend of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (‘79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (‘97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (‘07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (‘14), Breanna Stewart (’15 and ’16) and last year’s recipients, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

About the Wade Trophy

John R. Wooden Award Watch List

Name School Conference Aliyah Boston South Carolina SEC Paige Bueckers Connecticut Big East Charli Collier Texas Big 12 Zia Cooke South Carolina SEC Elissa Cunane NC State ACC Rennia Davis Tennessee SEC Chelsea Dungee Arkansas SEC Dana Evans Lousiville ACC Vivian Gray Texas Tech Big 12 Arella Guirantes Rutgers Big Ten Naz Hillmon Michigan Big Ten Rhyne Howard Kentucky SEC Lexie Hull Stanford PAC-12 Rickea Jackson Mississippi State SEC Ashley Joens Iowa State Big 12 N’dea Jones Texas A&M SEC Ayoka Lee Kansas State Big 12 Kiara Lewis Syracuse CC Tiana Mangakahia Syracuse ACC Aari McDonald Arizona PAC-12 Olivia Nelson-Ododa Connecticut Big East Michaela Onyenwere UCLA PAC-12 Ali Patberg Indiana Big Ten Lindsey Pulliam Northwestern Big Ten Destiny Slocum Arkansas SEC NaLyssa Smith Baylor Big 12 Unique Thompson Auburn SEC Evina Westbrook Connecticut Big East Christyn Williams Connecticut Big East Kiana Williams Stanford PAC-12

