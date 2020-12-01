Local companies, organizations looking for volunteers to “adopt” senior citizens this holiday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) is working to make sure local seniors can enjoy the holiday season.

They are hosting their annual Senior Christmas. This year, they have teamed up with multiple businesses to try and get more help after a recent increase in need locally.

“This year and last few years especially, we’ve seen an increasing number of seniors that really need a little love and a little care during holidays. So a lot of the items that they request are items that we take for granted,” said Madison Thomas, Fundraising Chair for Senior Christmas.

Risa Meyer is the co-owner of Caring Transitions in Bryan. She says they decided to jump on board to help after seeing a deep need in the elderly community.

“It is a time that seniors have been home and isolated more than ever, and in our business to be seeing it on a day-to-day basis, seeing the effects of that. On top of that, there are countless others in our community feeling those effects of not having visitors, not being able to be around family, or even other people in their own communities as much. So this is a time that we can step up as other community members to do something really small to bring some cheer and hopefully a smile,” said Meyer.

Meyer has been collecting the items, helping wrap them, and getting them ready to be dropped off at BVCOG to be delivered.

Dan Tow, General Manager at Mercedes Benz of College Station, says when he heard about this opportunity, they knew they wanted to hop on board.

The car dealership put up four mini Christmas trees in the lobby. Hanging on them are the wish lists of local seniors for the community to come to pick up, buy the items, and return.

“You look at some of these wish lists and they are really your basics, like T-shirts and socks and stuff. When you think about all the stuff that goes on in this world, I mean just to have a senior ask for just the bare essentials, I just think that’s so heartfelt and that’s why I wanted to get involved,” said Tow.

There are still seniors who need to be adopted. You can pick up a wish list at Mercedes Benz of College Station or Engel & Volkers in Downtown Bryan.

The gifts need to be dropped off by Monday, December 7. They will be distributed to nursing homes around the Brazos Valley between the 7th and 16th.

BVCOG is looking for volunteers to help distribute. For more information on that, click here.

