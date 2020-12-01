Local residents take advantage of last rounds of drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Brazos County this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Options for free COVID -19 testing will be more limited as the year comes to an end. Brazos County is wrapping up their free drive-thru testing later this week.

Texas A&M is still also offering free testing for now.

The line was much shorter on Tuesday at the Curative Kiosk at Rudder Fountain on campus. In previous weeks thousands of people were tested before the Thanksgiving travel holiday.

Tuesday morning, hundreds waited in line at the Brazos Center wanting more peace of mind on their COVID status after Thanksgiving.

”We went to Houston and saw my family so just trying to make sure that everything’s good since being around more people,” said Nicole Aguilar, of Bryan. She is getting tested for the third time since the pandemic started.

“She’s disappointed to hear the state won’t be offering more free tests in town this year.

“It’s kind of sad,” said Aguilar. “Not everybody has the resources to pay for the testing. I know one time that I got tested it was over $100 so I think it’s a good resource to have.”

Texas A&M is still offering free tests at their Kiosks on campus but they are expecting testing to slow down.

”We know for now they’ll continue to open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but we don’t know what Christmas holidays will look like yet but we will keep a close eye on that,” said Rebecca Fischer, Ph.D., Texas A&M University School of Public Health Assistant Professor. She’s also an infectious disease epidemiologist at the university.

Fischer says there are other options for testing if needed. But not all of them are free.

”Nearly every healthcare provider in the region is offering tests for COVID-19. Now there are vendors doing at-home testing kits where you collect the sample yourself,” said Fischer.

Aguilar hopes free testing options remain.

“I think it’s good that people are wanting to be cautious and see what’s going on and you know that way if you are positive you don’t keep spreading it and we can try to get a handle on it,” said Aguilar.

”It’s a disease that is going to be here for some time and we all need to be tested as much as we can,” said Darryel Kelly, a Bryan resident who also regularly gets tested. He was also waiting in line Tuesday morning at the Brazos Center.

“I’ve not had any symptom of COVID I do the protection because we have so much disease running around so I want to make sure that I am not infected,” said Kelly.

As of Tuesday, there are still appointment spots available each day this weel on the Curative website.

Thursday at Brian Bachmann Community Park will be the last opportunity for free drive-thru testing in town this year.

Here are more details on where you can get tested this week.

Our story from Monday night on COVID testing is here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.