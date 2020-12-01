Advertisement

Local school rewards students for perfect attendance

Kemp-Carver Elementary passed out 22 Christmas trees and decorations.
Cubs Care At Christmas, Kemp-Carver Elementary passed out Christmas trees and decorations for perfect attendance.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the second year in a row, Kemp-Carver Elementary School rewarded its students for having perfect attendance.

Through the help of community and staff donations, the school passed out 22 Christmas trees and decorations.

“It shows them again that attendance matters, it’s important it recognizes them for being here every day,” said Assistant Principal Ashely Lopez.

Lopez says it’s not just for the students, but for family members that get them to school every day.

“They’re the ones that get up every morning to get their kids here on time and make sure they’re here each day, that means the parents realize how important it is as well,” said Lopez.

Parents like Christina Brown says her job is easy when the schools make learning fun.

“I’m glad she loves it and I don’t have to make her go. It’s easier when she wakes up and already wants to go,” said Brown.

Some students like Fourth Grader Jamiya Collins decided not to take their prize home.

“I remembered that I already have a tree at home and Fredrick, he doesn’t have one at home because he has a lot of sisters so it’s kind of hard,” said Jamiya. “So I decided to give him the tree because I felt like they needed it and I just wanted to make him happy.”

Lopez says even when being rewarded students are applying what they learn at school.

“I also think it’s building in the idea of philanthropy that we’re talking about this month with Essential 8,” said Lopez. “I think that’s really awesome that we have that starting so young and I think it’s something that will carry on through life.”

Students with perfect attendance for the month of November were put into a drawing, three students from each grade were picked.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

